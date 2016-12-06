Close

Kyodo News

December 6, 2016 21:12

19:58 6 December 2016

URGENT: Abe, Trump to meet in U.S. around Jan. 27: source

TOKYO, Dec. 6, Kyodo

Japan and the United States are arranging for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President-elect Donald Trump to meet in the United States around Jan. 27, just a week after Trump's inauguration as president, a source close to bilateral relations said Tuesday.

Abe and Trump held talks in New York shortly after Trump's election in early November, after which Abe said he said he came away with the sense that he could trust the next U.S. leader.

Abe is scheduled to hold his last bilateral summit with outgoing President Barack Obama in Hawaii on Dec. 27.

