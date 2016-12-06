Abe, Trump to meet in U.S. around Jan. 27: sources

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is arranging to meet with President-elect Donald Trump in the United States around Jan. 27, just a week after Trump's inauguration as president, sources close to bilateral relations said Tuesday.

Abe was the first foreign leader to hold face-to-face talks with Trump following the U.S. presidential election in early November.

A meeting so soon after the inauguration is expected to offer Abe a chance to appeal to both domestic and overseas audiences about the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance, placating concerns about Trump's comments on the campaign trail that suggested Japan and other allies are not doing enough in exchange for U.S. military support, the sources said.

The Japanese leader has touted the bilateral security relationship as "an alliance of hope that brings together the strength of Japan and the United States to tackle the various issues facing the world."

After their roughly 90-minute meeting in New York on Nov. 17, Abe said he came away with the sense he could trust the next U.S. leader, adding he and Trump had agreed to meet again after the Jan. 20 inauguration to hold a deeper discussion.

Abe has refrained from revealing further details of the talks, but Japan's Ambassador to the United States Kenichiro Sasae said last week that Abe and Trump had agreed on the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance and "agreed that we could do more."

Abe's message to Trump is likely to center on the idea a strong Japan-U.S. alliance serves U.S. interests.

With his appraisal of the November meeting having focused so heavily on "building a relationship of trust," observers will look for tangible signs of such trust in evaluating the summit's success.

The official meeting is likely to yield much more information than last month's informal talks, offering an insight into still-unclear elements of Trump's basic understanding of world affairs.

According to the sources, Abe instructed his staff to make preparations for a post-inauguration visit to the United States shortly after the November meeting in New York.

The Japanese government suggested to Trump's transition team that talks be held sometime between Jan. 20 and 27, and the two sides began making arrangements, the sources said.

But with Trump's schedule immediately after the inauguration still in flux, Abe may ultimately have to put off his visit until the new U.S. leader has a space on his calendar.

Meanwhile, Abe is scheduled to hold his last bilateral summit with outgoing President Barack Obama in Hawaii on Dec. 27. They plan to visit Pearl Harbor together.

