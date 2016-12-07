Upper house begins deliberating contentious casino bill

Debate on a bill to legalize forms of casino gambling in Japan began in the House of Councillors Wednesday, after the lower house cleared it the previous day even as some lawmakers from both the ruling coalition and the opposition voiced concern about its social effects.

The bill provides a framework for "integrated resorts" that combine casinos with hotels and large event facilities. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party hopes to see the bill enacted before the current Diet session comes to an end on Dec. 14.

Japanese law bans casinos, but de facto gambling is permitted at slot-machine and pachinko parlors. The law also allows betting on publicly run horse, bicycle and powerboat races.