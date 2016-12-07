12:39 7 December 2016
Law enacted to secure educational opportunities for truant children
TOKYO, Dec. 7, Kyodo
Japan's parliament on Wednesday enacted a law making the central and local governments responsible for ensuring educational opportunities for truant children.
The law says opportunities for learning can exist outside schools and urges information and advice to be provided depending on each child's need.
Recognizing that truant children can have a need to stay away from school, the law also calls for the central and local governments to improve the environments in schools and at support facilities.
