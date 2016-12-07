Close

Kyodo News

December 7, 2016 15:18

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:18 7 December 2016

Idemitsu Kosan, Showa Shell mull tie-up prior to merger

TOKYO, Dec. 7, Kyodo

Oil distributors Idemitsu Kosan Co. and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. are in talks for a capital and business tie-up ahead of their planned merger, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

They are considering taking around 20 percent stakes in each other and jointly operating oil refineries or other facilities, the sources said.

The two companies announced in October that they had decided to suspend their planned merger in April 2017 without setting a clear timeline, as Idemitsu has yet to gain consent for the deal from its founding family, a major shareholder.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Idemitsu Kosan, Showa Shell mull tie-up prior to merger
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Dec 2016Singapore slaps penalties on more banks amid 1MDB scandal probe
  2. 2 Dec 2016Hong Kong gov't sues 4 more lawmakers in oath-taking saga
  3. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  4. 1 Dec 20162 arrested over bomb left near U.S. Embassy in Manila
  5. 2 Dec 2016Cambodian deputy opposition leader pardoned by king

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete