Video Advisory (Dec. 7) N. Korea's women's soccer team returns home

N. Korea's women's soccer team returns home

-- North Korea's championship-winning U-20 women's soccer team returned home on Dec. 6, 2016, following the FIFA world cup event in Papua New Guinea. The players were paraded through Pyongyang with locals lining the streets to show support.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_sports/post_15522/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo