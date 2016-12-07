16:40 7 December 2016
FEATURE: Japan firms let entrepreneurially minded staff work side jobs
By Sawako Obara
TOKYO, Dec. 7, Kyodo
As the Japanese government pushes flexible working arrangements under its labor market reforms, an increasing number of Japanese companies are letting employees take on second jobs.
Struggling with a labor shortage, they seek to secure talented human resources by allowing employees to work more flexibly.
Some also believe employees can widen their perspectives through side businesses and eventually enhance their performances in their primary jobs.
