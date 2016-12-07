Close

Kyodo News

December 7, 2016 18:20

16:40 7 December 2016

FEATURE: Japan firms let entrepreneurially minded staff work side jobs

By Sawako Obara
TOKYO, Dec. 7, Kyodo

As the Japanese government pushes flexible working arrangements under its labor market reforms, an increasing number of Japanese companies are letting employees take on second jobs.

Struggling with a labor shortage, they seek to secure talented human resources by allowing employees to work more flexibly.

Some also believe employees can widen their perspectives through side businesses and eventually enhance their performances in their primary jobs.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

