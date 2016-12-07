22:07 7 December 2016
At least 98 killed in M6.5 earthquake in Indonesia's Aceh
JAKARTA, Dec. 7, Kyodo
A magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck Indonesia's far-western province of Aceh on Wednesday morning, killing at least 98 people and injuring over 600 others, search-and-rescue officials said.
The U.S. Geological Survey, which monitors global seismic activity, said the quake occurred at 5:03 a.m. at a depth of 8.2 kilometers in the province, located in northern Sumatra
Search and Rescue Office chief Suyanto said that among the 613 injured people, 125 were seriously injured.
