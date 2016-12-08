10:39 8 December 2016
FEATURE: Student pushes Japan to go green at 2020 Ecolympics
By Mai Yoshikawa
TOKYO, Dec. 8, Kyodo
An old, unused smartphone lying around the house just collecting dust might one day be an object of admiration, dangling proudly around an Olympic athlete's neck at a medal podium ceremony.
Hironao Ito, a sophomore at Waseda University, is hoping that this idea alone will spark excitement among Japanese and give the country an excuse to ramp up efforts to move toward a greener society ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
The 21-year-old Ito belongs to a university club known as Environment Rodrigues, a student-run body whose mission is to raise environmental awareness within the campus community.
