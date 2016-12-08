Japan's July-Sept. GDP downgraded to annual 1.3% rise

Japan's economy grew an annualized 1.3 percent in the July-September period in inflation-adjusted terms, a downgrade from a 2.2 percent expansion in preliminary data, partly reflecting a drop in corporate spending, the government said Thursday.

The country's gross domestic product expanded for the third straight quarter, but fell short of the average market forecast of 2.3 percent growth in a Kyodo News survey.

The expansion in real gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced at home, corresponds to a 0.3 percent increase from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said.