Japan logs current account surplus for 28th month on cheap oil

Japan posted a current account surplus for the 28th consecutive month in October, helped by cheap oil prices and the yen's strength, the government said Thursday.

The surplus in the current account, one of the widest gauges of a country's international trade, jumped 22.7 percent from a year earlier to 1.72 trillion yen ($15 billion), the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Among key components in the current account, goods trade registered a surplus of 587.6 billion yen. Resource-poor Japan relies heavily on crude oil imports, particularly since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster that led to most of the country's commercial nuclear reactors being taken offline.