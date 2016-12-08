Crane driver in fatal crash in Kyoto was playing "Pokemon Go"

A 47-year-old man indicted over a fatal traffic accident in Kyoto in September was allegedly playing the popular smartphone game "Pokemon Go" when his crane hit a minibike, court documents revealed Thursday.

The driver, Hiroki Negami, is being tried for alleged careless driving resulting in death over the Sept. 12 accident in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, which killed 39-year-old Mari Himori on the minibike.

Prosecutors allege that Negami was playing Pokemon Go at an intersection and started his vehicle without checking his surroundings sufficiently. His crane struck Himori, dragging her for some 130 meters and killing her, they said in his trial.