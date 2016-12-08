Close

Kyodo News

December 8, 2016 15:27

12:26 8 December 2016

Olympics: IOC OKs venues for 5 additional sports for 2020 Tokyo Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 8, Kyodo

The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday formally approved the venues for baseball and softball and four other sports to be added to the competition program of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The venue for baseball and softball as one will be Yokohama Stadium in Kanagawa Prefecture. The Tokyo Games organizing committee did not propose to the IOC a venue in Fukushima Prefecture to host part of the baseball and softball competition because talks with the World Baseball Softball Confederation have yet to be concluded.

Yoshiro Mori, head of the 2020 organizing committee who reported to the IOC executive board the state of preparations for the games, said, "We have not come to a conclusion (on a Fukushima venue). We didn't mention it and there were no questions" from the board.

