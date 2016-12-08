Close

December 8, 2016 15:27

12:50 8 December 2016

Japan's July-Sept. GDP downgraded to annual 1.3% rise

By Mie Sakamoto
TOKYO, Dec. 8, Kyodo

Japan's economy grew an annualized 1.3 percent in the July-September period in inflation-adjusted terms, a downgrade from a 2.2 percent expansion in preliminary data, partly reflecting a drop in corporate spending, the government said Thursday.

The country's gross domestic product expanded for the third straight quarter, but the pace of growth slowed from the previous period, signaling that the economic recovery remains moderate amid tepid domestic demand.

The results fell short of the average market forecast of 2.3 percent growth in a Kyodo News survey.

