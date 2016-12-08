Close

Kyodo News

December 8, 2016 15:27

12:54 8 December 2016

Kansai Univ. to ban application for military research subsidies

OSAKA, Dec. 8, Kyodo

Kansai University has decided to prohibit its researchers from applying for funds to be granted by the Defense Ministry for projects that could be diverted into military technologies, its president said Thursday.

The Defense Ministry's subsidy program that started in fiscal 2015 has drawn criticism from some academics who are concerned about universities' involvement in military research, with Hiroshima University, a state university, already deciding to ban its researchers from applying for it.

The Science Council of Japan, a representative organization of Japanese scientists, has started debates about the subsidy program by setting up a panel.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

