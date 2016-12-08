Mitsubishi Heavy, Japan Nuclear Fuel to invest in French firm Areva

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd. are making final arrangements to invest tens of billions of yen in atomic energy company Areva, which is currently receiving a bailout from the French government, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Through the investment, the Japanese heavy machinery manufacturer and the spent-fuel reprocessing firm hope to enhance technical cooperation with the French company in decommissioning nuclear power reactors in Japan and globally, and in nuclear fuel reprocessing.

Areva has been reeling from weak global demand following a slump in the nuclear power industry since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident.