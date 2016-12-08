Close

Kyodo News

December 8, 2016 15:26

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:43 8 December 2016

Mitsubishi Heavy, Japan Nuclear Fuel to invest in French firm Areva

TOKYO, Dec. 8, Kyodo

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd. are making final arrangements to invest tens of billions of yen in atomic energy company Areva, which is currently receiving a bailout from the French government, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Through the investment, the Japanese heavy machinery manufacturer and the spent-fuel reprocessing firm hope to enhance technical cooperation with the French company in decommissioning nuclear power reactors in Japan and globally, and in nuclear fuel reprocessing.

Areva has been reeling from weak global demand following a slump in the nuclear power industry since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Dec 2016Hong Kong gov't sues 4 more lawmakers in oath-taking saga
  2. 2 Dec 2016Singapore slaps penalties on more banks amid 1MDB scandal probe
  3. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  4. 2 Dec 2016Cambodian deputy opposition leader pardoned by king
  5. 2 Dec 2016Annan arrives in Myanmar's Rakhine State as army offensive continues

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete