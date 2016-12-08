Close

Kyodo News

December 8, 2016 18:28

16:19 8 December 2016

Tokyo stocks end at year's high on hopes for U.S. policy, ECB easing

TOKYO, Dec. 8, Kyodo

Tokyo stocks closed at their highest level this year on Thursday as investors' risk appetite was fueled by continued hopes for fiscal stimulus under the incoming U.S. administration and growing expectations that the European Central Bank will extend its bond-buying program later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 268.78 points, or 1.45 percent, from Wednesday at 18,765.47, the highest level since Dec. 30, 2015, when the index finished above the 19,000 line. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 22.07 points, or 1.48 percent, higher at 1,512.69, also the highest reading since the last trading of 2015.

Every industry category on the main section except service and pharmaceutical issues gained ground, led by electric power and gas, insurance and securities issues.

