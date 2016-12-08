Close

Kyodo News

December 8, 2016 18:27

16:54 8 December 2016

Taiwan's President Tsai will not meet Trump in upcoming trip

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, Kyodo

Taiwan's Foreign Minister David Lee said Thursday that President Tsai Ing-wen will not meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump when making transit stops in the United States en route to Central America next month.

While Lee declined to reveal details of the upcoming visit, he confirmed that Tsai will visit four countries and transit in two American cities, not including New York.

"We've never considered New York as one of the U.S. stops," Lee said. "Nor will there be any meeting with Mr. Trump."

