2 men in Brazil get over 20 yrs in prison for 2001 Tokyo murder

A court in Sao Paulo on Wednesday sentenced two Japanese-Brazilian men to more than 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Japanese man and an assault on his wife in Tokyo in 2001.

The defense lawyers of Cristiano Ito, 40, and Marcelo Fukuda, 36, said they do not intend to appeal the ruling. The two defendants said during the trial that they wanted to pay for their sins.

Ito was sentenced to imprisonment of 22 years, one month and 15 days, and Fukuda to 23 years, seven months and six days.