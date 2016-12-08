Close

Kyodo News

December 8, 2016 18:28

17:29 8 December 2016

S. Korea's parliament introduces motion to impeach Park

SEOUL, Dec. 8, Kyodo

South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament on Thursday formally introduced a motion to impeach President Park Geun Hye, setting the stage for a vote, expected to take place Friday, to bring down the scandal-plagued leader.

The motion was submitted to a plenary session of the National Assembly, meaning an impeachment vote must take place within 24 to 72 hours.

The vote is likely to be held on Friday, the final day of the current session.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

