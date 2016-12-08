FEATURE: Change emerges in Japan's conventional recruitment culture

Unlike many new graduates, Issei Iimura won't feel too nervous when he begins working at Asatsu-DK Inc., a major advertising company in Tokyo, next spring.

That's because Iimura, 22, now a last year university student, got not only a job at the company, but also a mentor, Shotaro Nieda, 30, through the company's unique recruitment system.

For the 2017 business year starting next April, Asatsu-DK changed its system of hiring new graduates, and began allowing jobseekers to choose who they want to be interviewed by.