21:58 8 December 2016
FEATURE: Change emerges in Japan's conventional recruitment culture
By Sawako Obara
TOKYO, Dec. 8, Kyodo
Unlike many new graduates, Issei Iimura won't feel too nervous when he begins working at Asatsu-DK Inc., a major advertising company in Tokyo, next spring.
That's because Iimura, 22, now a last year university student, got not only a job at the company, but also a mentor, Shotaro Nieda, 30, through the company's unique recruitment system.
For the 2017 business year starting next April, Asatsu-DK changed its system of hiring new graduates, and began allowing jobseekers to choose who they want to be interviewed by.
