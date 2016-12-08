Kyushu Electric restarts Sendai nuclear reactor

Kyushu Electric Power Co. restarted a nuclear reactor in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima on Thursday after the prefectural governor, who is opposed to nuclear power, effectively permitted the move last week.

The No.1 reactor at the Sendai nuclear power complex is one of five reactors to have been reactivated under Japan's stricter safety regulations set in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima meltdowns. Following resumption in August 2015, its operation had been suspended for regular checkups since Oct. 6.

The utility plans to pull out control rods from the reactor and achieve criticality by Friday morning to start power generation from Sunday. It intends to resume commercial operation from Jan. 6.