Soccer: Kanazaki goal gets Kashima off to winning start at Club World Cup

Mu Kanazaki provided more heroics by coming up with a late winner as Japanese champions Kashima Antlers marked their Club World Cup debut with a 2-1 defeat of New Zealand amateurs Auckland City in the opening game Thursday.

South Korean defender Kim Dae Wook headed Auckland into the lead early in the second half in front of a crowd of just 17,667 at Nissan Stadium.

But Shuhei Akasaki leveled after coming off the bench and fellow substitute Kanazaki, whose double on Saturday secured Antlers their eighth J-League title, headed home with two minutes left to seal victory.