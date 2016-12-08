Close

Kyodo News

December 9, 2016 0:29

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:18 8 December 2016

Soccer: Kanazaki goal gets Kashima off to winning start at Club World Cup

By Gus Fielding
YOKOHAMA, Dec. 8, Kyodo

Mu Kanazaki provided more heroics by coming up with a late winner as Japanese champions Kashima Antlers marked their Club World Cup debut with a 2-1 defeat of New Zealand amateurs Auckland City in the opening game Thursday.

South Korean defender Kim Dae Wook headed Auckland into the lead early in the second half in front of a crowd of just 17,667 at Nissan Stadium.

But Shuhei Akasaki leveled after coming off the bench and fellow substitute Kanazaki, whose double on Saturday secured Antlers their eighth J-League title, headed home with two minutes left to seal victory.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Kashima Antlers beat Auckland City 2-1 in FIFA Club World Cup
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Dec 2016Hong Kong gov't sues 4 more lawmakers in oath-taking saga
  2. 2 Dec 2016Singapore slaps penalties on more banks amid 1MDB scandal probe
  3. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  4. 2 Dec 2016Cambodian deputy opposition leader pardoned by king
  5. 2 Dec 2016Annan arrives in Myanmar's Rakhine State as army offensive continues

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete