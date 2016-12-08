Soccer: Kanazaki goal gets Kashima off to winning start at Club World Cup

Mu Kanazaki provided more heroics by coming up with a late winner as Japanese champions Kashima Antlers marked their Club World Cup debut with a 2-1 defeat of New Zealand amateurs Auckland City in the opening game Thursday.

South Korean defender Kim Dae Wook headed Auckland into the lead early in the second half in front of a crowd of just 17,667 at Nissan Stadium.

But Shuhei Akasaki leveled after coming off the bench and fellow substitute Kanazaki, whose double on Saturday secured Antlers their eighth J-League title, headed home with two minutes left to seal victory.

Kashima next play African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Osaka on Sunday.

"We knew the first game would be difficult," said Kashima manager Masatada Ishii. "We conceded from a set piece but they didn't break us down and I thought we could come back and score, although we did panic a bit when we fell behind."

"It wasn't just them but the two substitutes did a good job. I don't know much (about Mamelodi), but obviously they are a physical team and we had that today so hopefully we will be able to deal with it."

Kashima made just one change to the side that beat Urawa Reds 2-1 away on Saturday to clinch the league crown, with Fabricio getting the nod to start in place of Kanazaki.

Antlers dominated the early stages, but Auckland went close with a chance to take the lead in the 17th minute, Argentine striker Emiliano Tade firing a shot at Hitoshi Sogahata.

Midway through the first half, goalkeeper Enaut Zubizakari made a key stop from Yasushi Endo after some sloppy defending from Auckland's Japanese defender Takuya Iwata but the Oceania champions, shock semifinalists in 2014 in Morocco, broke the deadlock five minutes into the second period.

Gen Shoji brought down Tade and the striker took the free kick from the right, sending the ball into the danger zone for Kim to score with a bullet header.

Ishii sent on strikers Akasaki and Kanazaki in a bid to get Antlers back in the game and the move paid quick dividends as Akasaki swept in Ryota Nagaki's pass in the 67th minute.

"The coach told me at halftime that I would be coming on during the second period," said Akasaki. "I saw that we didn't have many shots in the first half so I thought I would be able to change that when I came on and create chances."

"I knew where Nagaki was going to put the ball (for the goal) and saw the movement of their keeper and defender. In the end it was just a case of me finding the net."

Kashima began to take control of the game and went close on a handful of occasions before Kanazaki won it, heading in after Shoma Doi sent back Shuto Yamamoto's cross from the back post.

"It was a great ball back from Shuto and I'm glad I was able to put it away," said Kanazaki. "When I came on I wanted to change the tide of the game."

"We want to go as far as we can in this tournament. We have a responsibility as the host nation team and want to do the best we can."

Auckland coach Ramon Tribulietx, whose team were making a record eighth appearance at this tournament, said Kashima had proved why they are the Japanese champions.

"We are a team that tries to keep the ball but it was difficult because they were very aggressive," said the Spaniard. "Antlers are the best team in Japan and they proved it in the Championship. We tried to keep the ball but it didn't happen."

"They made our life very hard. These things happen and it is also human nature that when you score one goal your team tends to drop off a little bit. Changing the formation would not have worked. If we had changed it could have been worse."

The match was preceded by a moment of silence for the victims of the recent plane crash in Colombia that included players and staff of Brazilian club Chapecoense.

Video assistance is being used to support referees with "match-changing" decisions for the first time at a FIFA competition.

==Kyodo