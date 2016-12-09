Close

Kyodo News

December 9, 2016 6:31

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

05:18 9 December 2016

Crown princess turns 53, remembers being awed by emperor's message

TOKYO, Dec. 9, Kyodo

Crown Princess Masako turned 53 on Friday and said in a statement that she remembered watching Emperor Akihito's televised message in August suggesting his desire to abdicate with a feeling of awe.

"I watched the TV broadcast feeling awed and took his majesty's thoughts seriously," said the crown princess, who has been receiving treatment for a stress-induced illness for over a decade.

In the statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, she said she was "filled with emotions" to see the emperor and Empress Michiko's dedication to their duties, including the aged imperial couple's visit to the Philippines in January, and wished them good health.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  2. 3 Dec 2016S. Korea's opposition camp submits motion to impeach Park
  3. 3 Dec 2016Indonesian police plane carrying 13 goes missing off Sumatra
  4. 3 Dec 2016Indonesian police arrest 3 of 11 detained Fri. ahead of rally
  5. 3 Dec 2016S. Koreans march for 6th straight weekend demanding Park's ouster

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete