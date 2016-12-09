Crown princess turns 53, remembers being awed by emperor's message

Crown Princess Masako turned 53 on Friday and said in a statement that she remembered watching Emperor Akihito's televised message in August suggesting his desire to abdicate with a feeling of awe.

"I watched the TV broadcast feeling awed and took his majesty's thoughts seriously," said the crown princess, who has been receiving treatment for a stress-induced illness for over a decade.

In the statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, she said she was "filled with emotions" to see the emperor and Empress Michiko's dedication to their duties, including the aged imperial couple's visit to the Philippines in January, and wished them good health.