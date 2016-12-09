08:18 9 December 2016
All major U.S. stock indexes close at record highs
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, Kyodo
U.S. stocks ended higher Thursday, with the three major indexes hitting new record highs, aided by the European Central Bank's extension of quantitative monetary easing steps.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 blue-chip stocks finished up 65.19 points at 19,614.81, marking the fourth record close in a row.
The broader S&P 500 ended up 4.84 points at 2,246.19, while the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite Index gained 23.59 points to close at 5,417.36.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.