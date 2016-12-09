Close

Kyodo News

December 9, 2016 12:34

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:34 9 December 2016

S. Korea parliament to vote on impeaching President Park

SEOUL, Dec. 9, Kyodo

South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament is set to vote on impeaching President Park Geun Hye on Friday over a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal implicating her and her longtime close friend.

The motion will be voted on at a plenary session of the National Assembly, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

If two-thirds of lawmakers in the 300-member legislature vote for impeachment, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn will immediately assume the presidential powers as acting president. The Constitutional Court will then undertake deliberations on the legitimacy of the impeachment, which could take up to six months.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • S. Koreans seek resignation of president
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  2. 3 Dec 2016S. Korea's opposition camp submits motion to impeach Park
  3. 3 Dec 2016Indonesian police plane carrying 13 goes missing off Sumatra
  4. 3 Dec 2016Indonesian police arrest 3 of 11 detained Fri. ahead of rally
  5. 3 Dec 2016S. Koreans march for 6th straight weekend demanding Park's ouster

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete