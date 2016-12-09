S. Korea parliament to vote on impeaching President Park

South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament is set to vote on impeaching President Park Geun Hye on Friday over a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal implicating her and her longtime close friend.

The motion will be voted on at a plenary session of the National Assembly, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

If two-thirds of lawmakers in the 300-member legislature vote for impeachment, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn will immediately assume the presidential powers as acting president. The Constitutional Court will then undertake deliberations on the legitimacy of the impeachment, which could take up to six months.