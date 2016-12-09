N. Korea can mate nuke with missile, but unsure about re-entry: U.S.

North Korea can carry a miniaturized nuclear warhead on a missile but does not appear to have the capability to make one re-enter the Earth's atmosphere, a senior U.S. military official said Thursday.

"I think they could mate a warhead with a delivery device," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "They're just not sure about re-entry, and that's why they continue to test their systems out there."

"They're endeavoring to try and overcome that," the official said, referring to the re-entry capability for a strategic strike, a technology that allows a warhead mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile to re-enter the atmosphere without breaking up due to impact and heat.