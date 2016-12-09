Japan Cabinet to OK FY 2017 budget, FY 2016 extra budget on Dec. 22

Japan's Cabinet plans to approve both an initial budget for fiscal 2017 and an extra budget for the current fiscal year on Dec. 22, Finance Minister Taro Aso said Friday.

An initial state budget is often approved by the Cabinet on Christmas Eve every year in Japan. This year, the schedule was brought forward, apparently in consideration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's planned trip to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii from Dec. 26.

"We are working to compile an extra budget for fiscal 2016 as it is highly likely that we will need funds for disaster relief" following powerful typhoons, Aso said at a press conference.