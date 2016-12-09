Figure skating: Hanyu takes lead in 4-peat bid at Grand Prix Final

Yuzuru Hanyu put himself on course for an unprecedented fourth straight victory as a singles skater at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final by taking the lead in the men's short program on Thursday.

Hanyu earned positive grades of execution (GOE) for a clean quad salchow-triple toe loop combination, dancing to "Let's Go Crazy" by Prince at Palais Omnisports, and set a season-best score of 106.53 points, 2.64 better than his previous best set at the NHK Trophy last month.

"I haven't been this nervous in a while. My hands and legs were shaking," said the 22-year-old Hanyu, who has won two of three events this season, including the NHK Trophy.

"My opening quad loop was messy but it helped me loosen up. I hope to keep my concentration," he said.

Patrick Chan of Canada was second with 99.76 points, followed by Javier Fernandez of Spain eight points behind. Japan's Shoma Uno, who captured bronze in the final a year ago, was fourth with 86.82 points.

"The program was over before I knew it. I'm not in perfect condition and it's my fault," said Uno, who tumbled after underrotating on his quad toe loop-triple toe loop combo.

"When it was over I couldn't even stand (from exhaustion)," he said, adding that he lacked sleep and has not been able to rest.

Satoko Miyahara is the only Japanese women competing in the season finale featuring the top six qualifiers from each discipline. The women's short program is scheduled for Friday evening, and the free programs for both men and women will be held Saturday.

In the junior category, 15-year-old Marin Honda, who won bronze last year in her Junior Grand Prix Final debut, pulled out of the Dec. 8-11 competition citing flu.

Kaori Sakamoto, 16, and Rika Kihira, 14, are the other two junior women representing Japan. Sakamoto placed second behind Russia's Alina Zagitova with 64.48 points after the short program, while Kihira was fifth out of five skaters.

There are no Japanese in the junior men's field.

To compete in a singles event on the junior circuit, skaters must be at least 13 years old but not older than 19.

