Video Advisory (Dec. 9) Humanoid robot of Soseki Natsume unveiled

Humanoid robot of Soseki Natsume unveiled

-- A humanoid robot designed to look like Japan's literary giant Soseki Natsume, who lived from 1867 to 1916 and is famous for such novels as "Kokoro" and "I Am a Cat," was unveiled to the media at Nishogakusha University in Tokyo on Dec. 8, 2016. The robot was created by the university in cooperation with Hiroshi Ishiguro, a robotics researcher at Osaka University, to mark the centennial of the author's death. The robot can recite Soseki's works and give lectures.

==Kyodo