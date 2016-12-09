Video Advisory (Dec. 9) Humanoid robot of Soseki Natsume unveiled

13:08 9 December 2016
Humanoid robot of Soseki Natsume unveiled
-- A humanoid robot designed to look like Japan's literary giant Soseki Natsume, who lived from 1867 to 1916 and is famous for such novels as "Kokoro" and "I Am a Cat," was unveiled to the media at Nishogakusha University in Tokyo on Dec. 8, 2016. The robot was created by the university in cooperation with Hiroshi Ishiguro, a robotics researcher at Osaka University, to mark the centennial of the author's death. The robot can recite Soseki's works and give lectures.
