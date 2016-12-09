Close

December 9, 2016

14:00 9 December 2016

Fukushima plant's cleanup fees double past estimate: panel

TOKYO, Dec. 9, Kyodo

The combined cleanup costs for the 2011 nuclear crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi plant have nearly doubled the figure estimated in 2013, reaching 21.5 trillion yen ($187 billion), a government panel said Friday.

The panel said it appears inevitable that Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. will have to ask customers to shoulder part of the costs, including compensation for affected people, outlays for decommissioning, and cleanup of areas contaminated with radioactive substances released from the plant.

To help the company secure money to cover the ballooning expanses, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said it is planning to raise the maximum amount of government bond issuance for the utility to 13.5 trillion yen from the current 9 trillion.

