Kyodo News

December 9, 2016 15:35

14:20 9 December 2016

Japan parliament approves TPP despite grim U.S. outlook

TOKYO, Dec. 9, Kyodo

Japan's parliament effectively ratified the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal Friday in the face of overwhelming odds that the pact will fail to receive the U.S. ratification required for it to come into force.

A bill to approve the TPP and a related bill containing provisions to implement it both cleared the House of Councillors, meaning Japan's domestic ratification procedures will be complete once the Cabinet takes the step of approving revised ordinances.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has continued pushing for the TPP to be ratified by all 12 Pacific Rim signatories, even as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his campaign promise to pull the United States out of the deal as soon as he takes office next month.

  • Japan's parliament on verge of passing TPP ratification bill
