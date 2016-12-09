Close

December 9, 2016 15:35

15:06 9 December 2016

S. Korean parliament begins session to vote on Park impeachment

SEOUL, Dec. 9, Kyodo

South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament convened a session Friday to vote on a motion submitted by opposition parties to impeach President Park Geun Hye over a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal implicating her and her longtime close friend.

If at least 200 lawmakers in the 300-member National Assembly vote for impeachment, Park's presidential powers will be immediately suspended and handed over to Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn. Hwang will serve as acting president while the Constitutional Court deliberates, within 180 days, on the legitimacy of the impeachment.

The vote result could be determined within an hour, according to local media.

