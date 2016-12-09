Baseball: Uehara reaches agreement with Chicago Cubs: reports

Boston Red Sox free agent Koji Uehara is close to signing with the Chicago Cubs, according to U.S. media reports on Thursday.

According to reports by media including the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun Times, CBS Sports and Boston Herald, Uehara and the National League club have agreed on a single-year deal worth $4.5 million.

Should the 41-year-old right-hander sign the contract, he will be playing for his fourth team since he moved to the major leagues in 2009, and first team in the NL.

Uehara played for the Baltimore Orioles from 2009 to 2011, the Texas Rangers from 2011 to 2012, and the Red Sox from 2013 to 2016 -- all in the American League.

This past season, the Cubs led the majors with 103 wins and became World Series champions for the first time in 108 years.

In 50 regular-season outings this season, Uehara had a 2-3 record with seven saves for a 3.45 ERA. He was sidelined for a month and a half due to a strained pectoral muscle sustained in July, but was activated off the disabled list in September.

Over his eight-year career in the majors, Uehara has gone 19-22 with a 2.53 ERA in 387 games.

In his career in Nippon Professional Baseball, Uehara played 10 years for the Yomiuri Giants. A two-time winner of the prestigious Sawamura Award given to NPB's most dominant starting pitcher, Uehara has also won the Best Nine and Golden Glove awards among many other accolades.

