December 9, 2016 18:36

16:54 9 December 2016

U.N. special envoy calls on Suu Kyi to visit restive Rakhine

YANGON, Dec. 9, Kyodo

The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar issued a statement in New York Thursday urging the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi to visit her country's conflict-stricken Rakhine State to "reassure" the population there on their security.

Vijay Nambiar said local ambassadors, the U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator, and representatives of various U.N. agencies who visited several of the affected areas in northern Rakhine last month have voiced concerns at the deteriorating human rights situation there.

"In the present situation, I feel that, while taking the necessary security measures to curb any fresh outbreak of attacks by criminal elements in the region, the authorities in Myanmar must also take steps to build confidence and reassurance among the local population that their security, dignity and well-being will be protected," Nambiar said in his statement.

