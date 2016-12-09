Close

Kyodo News

December 9, 2016 18:36

17:29 9 December 2016

SNAPSHOT: China hooked on online shopping

BEIJING, Dec. 9, Kyodo

Despite a recent string of signs indicating a slowdown in the Chinese economy, the country's market for online shopping seems ever-increasing.

Chinese e-commerce companies have employed advanced information technology, allowing consumers to purchase products from around the world, make payments and check the status of delivery, all with their smartphones.

As the country's income levels have continued increasing, demand for high-quality foreign products has grown. A 34-year-old teacher at a university in Beijing purchases online pricey pet food, made in foreign countries, for his pet cat. "(The cat) is like my child, so I want to feed (it) something safe," he said.

Japanese-made electronic devices and diapers also remain popular among Chinese consumers, who continue buying them at online shopping sites even if they are no longer so inclined to travel to Japan for buying them as they used to be, as some statistics indicate.

==Kyodo

