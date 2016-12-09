Close

Kyodo News

December 9, 2016 18:36

17:40 9 December 2016

S. Korean parliament votes to impeach President Park

SEOUL, Dec. 9, Kyodo

South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach President Park Geun Hye on Friday over a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal implicating her and her longtime close friend.

The motion was voted on at a plenary session of the National Assembly, with 234 of the 300 members of the legislature approving the move, and 56 voting against impeachment.

Park, 64, has become the second South Korean president to be impeached by parliament.

