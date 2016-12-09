Close

December 9, 2016 21:37

20:10 9 December 2016

"No change" to Japan's stance on S. Korea after vote to impeach Park

TOKYO, Dec. 9, Kyodo

The Japanese government's top spokesman said Friday a vote to impeach South Korean President Park Geun Hye makes no difference to Japan's determination to cooperate with South Korea on security matters, particularly concerning the nuclear threat from North Korea.

"South Korea is our most important neighbor and shares our strategic interests," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference shortly after South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament passed a motion to impeach Park for her alleged role in influence-peddling involving her confidante and aides.

"The (impeachment motion) has just passed, so we will need to further observe how the situation turns out, but in any case, Japan-South Korea relations are very important and there will be no change to our cooperation in a range of fields," Suga said.

