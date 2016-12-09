S. Korea's Park stripped of powers, PM becomes acting president

South Korea's President Park Geun Hye was stripped of her powers on Friday, after legislators voted to impeach her over a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal, with Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn taking over the reins of government as acting president.

The motion, which needed 200 votes to pass, was approved at a plenary session of the National Assembly, with 234 of its 300 members voting in favor and 56 against.

Park's presidential powers were suspended as the Constitutional Court considers whether to remove her from office, which could take up to six months.