Boxing: 3-division champion Hasegawa announces retirement

Three-division belt winner Hozumi Hasegawa announced his retirement on Friday, bringing his decorated 17-year boxing career to an end with a 36-5 record, 16 of the wins coming by knockout.

The fleet-footed 35-year-old retires as WBC super bantamweight champion after he defeated Mexican Hugo Ruiz by a technical knockout in September, becoming the fourth Japanese boxer to sweep three weight classes.

"I've decided to retire, with the Sept. 16 bout being my last, when I conquered my third division," Hasegawa told a press conference. "It was a boxing career that had more (success) than I expected."

"I've always imagined hanging up my gloves as the world champion, when I'm enjoying it the most. Like with eating, it's best to stop when you are not quite full."

Masato Yamashita, the head of Hasegawa's Shinsei Gym, said, "I'm happy it didn't end with him bawling his eyes out, he can leave as the world champion. I've been telling him to decide however he likes. I'm half-sad, half-relieved (at his decision)."

Hasegawa won his first world title in April 2005, beating 14-time defending champ Veeraphol Sahaprom of Thailand to the WBC bantamweight belt. Hasegawa went on to defend that title 10 times before losing the crown on a technical knockout to Mexican Fernando Montiel in April 2010.

"Every bout left its mark on me and there's none that I've forgotten," Hasegawa said. "The match I became world champion for the first time was really a high point as it was when the dream came true."

Current bantamweight champ Shinsuke Yamanaka, a 34-year-old who defended the title for the 11th time in a world title doubleheader with Hasegawa in September, thanked his retiring compatriot.

"I became strong thanks to Hasegawa," he said. "I can continue being champion as he is the one who had this belt before, and because he kept fighting even when he was having a tough time. Hugging him in the ring after his final bout is my best memory."

Hasegawa jumped two divisions to featherweight where he took the vacant WBC title in November 2011, beating Mexican Juan Carlos Burgos by a unanimous decision in his first fight, but lost his first title defense to Jhonny Gonzalez of Mexico by a technical knockout in April 2011.

On his first shot at a title in three classes in April 2014, Hasegawa took on Spanish IBF super bantamweight champion Kiko Martinez but fell on a technical knockout.

But he did not let another chance slip at the same weight in his last bout, beating Ruiz in nine rounds to claim the title he longed for despite suffering a dislocated left thumb six weeks before the fight.

"The last bout told me whether I'm strong or weak," said Hasegawa, who at the age of 35 and nine months became the oldest male Japanese world champion and gave him the chance to leave the ring on a winning note -- something many in the sport fail to accomplish.

Former WBA super featherweight champion Takashi Uchiyama, who saw his run of title defenses come to an end at 11 in October, lauded the way in which Hasegawa bowed out.

"Fighting one final time in a way that moves people is a cool way to draw the curtain," said the 37-year-old. "I'm older than him but I respected him as my senior world champion and would like to send my appreciation."

Hasegawa said, "I've got no more reasons to fight on, I made the decision as I thought this is the best time to do so. I can still get up physically (to fight) but mentally it's been getting difficult."

"I'm proud. I've left a career in my wake that couldn't have been any better. Now I'd like to find a new stage on which I can fight."

