S. Korea's Park stripped of power, PM becomes acting president

South Korea's President Park Geun Hye was stripped of her powers on Friday after legislators voted to impeach the country's first female leader over a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal, with Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn taking over the reins of government as acting president.

The motion, which needed 200 votes to pass, was approved at a plenary session of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, with 234 of its 300 members voting in favor and 56 against with two abstaining.

Park's presidential powers were suspended as the Constitutional Court considers the legality of her removal her from office, which could take up to six months.