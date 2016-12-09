Close

December 10, 2016 0:38

23:19 9 December 2016

Japan, China fail to make breakthrough in talks on maritime hotline

BEIJING, Dec. 9, Kyodo

Japan and China on Friday failed to make a breakthrough in their negotiations toward an early implementation of a maritime hotline, aimed at averting accidental clashes in the East China Sea.

After three days of discussions between senior officials of the two countries in China's Hainan provincial capital of Haikou, the Japanese government, however, said both sides will continue their efforts toward its early establishment.

Both sides "essentially" agreed to hold the next round of talks in Japan in the first half of next year, according to the government.

