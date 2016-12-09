More than 1,000 Russian athletes involved in doping conspiracy: WADA

More than 1,000 Russian athletes in 30-plus summer and winter Olympic and Paralympic sports have been implicated in an institutional doping conspiracy, the final report released by the World Anti-Doping Agency said Friday.

The report, compiled by independent investigator Richard McLaren, said doping procedures instated by the Russian team "evolved" and were "refined" over the course of the London 2012 summer games through the Sochi 2014 winter games and after, indicating 12 Olympic and six Paralympic medalists at the Sochi games alone had their samples tampered with.

Athlete samples were also found to have been tampered with at the World Athletics Championships held in Moscow in 2013.