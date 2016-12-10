Baseball: Former manager Valentine a candidate for U.S. ambassador: Report

Former Lotte Marines manager Bobby Valentine is on a shortlist of candidates to be the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, a Boston radio station reported Friday.

"I have nothing to say other than I do love the idea because I love both countries so much," Valentine told Kyodo News by email.

Rob Bradford of radio station WEEI first broke the news, saying Valentine, who knows U.S. President elect Donald Trump, had been confirmed as a candidate by multiple sources.

"The former Red Sox manager has known both Trump and his brother, Bob, since the early 1980's. He is also very close to Anthony Scaramucci, who is part of the presidential transition team Executive Committee," Bradford reported. "And it was New Jersey governor Chris Christie who, according to a source, first surfaced Valentine's name for the position."

Valentine remains very popular in Japan for his infusion of energy into the Lotte baseball franchise and Nippon Professional Baseball as a whole. When he was ousted from his last managing job in Japan, the team's fans rose up in protest against Lotte's poor treatment of him.

The 66-year-old Valentine managed the Marines in 1995, when they became an exciting pennant contender for the first time in decades, but was fired at the end of the season. He remained close with the organization, returned in 2004 and managed Lotte to its first Japan Series championship in 31 seasons in 2005. A street near the club's stadium was named after him.

In 2005, he became the club's de facto general manager, but was forced out of that role in a bizarre 2009 season that was undermined by top management's efforts to get him to quit or criticize the team and be fired without compensation.

Valentine, who managed the Texas Rangers prior to coming to Japan, ran the New York Mets between his two stints in Japan, and took over the Boston Red Sox in a controversy-riddled 2012 season.

He has also served as the public safety director in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut, and was named Citizen of the Year for 2010 for his work. Since 2013, he has been working as the athletic director of Sacred Heart University.

