Close

Kyodo News

December 10, 2016 15:43

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:44 10 December 2016

Soccer: Keisuke Honda's management to form kids team in U.S.

TOKYO, Dec. 10, Kyodo

AC Milan midfielder Keisuke Honda's management company said Friday it is establishing a team for 6-14-year-olds in Los Angeles that will start next year.

The company secured a license to operate as a subsidiary organization from a club in California. Trials for the team will be held from Dec. 14-Jan. 25, 2017.

The company will create a training program for players that aim to play collegiate and professional soccer in the future.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Soccer: Keisuke Honda's management to form kids team in U.S.
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Dec 2016Philippines Senate approves membership in China-led AIIB
  2. 7 Dec 2016Annan laments rights abuses, lack of aid access in Myanmar's Rhakine
  3. 4 Dec 2016Iranian president slams U.S. Senate's approval of sanctions bill
  4. 7 Dec 2016U.S. envoy to visit Tokyo, Seoul for 3-way talks on N. Korea
  5. 7 Dec 2016Nepal remembers Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete