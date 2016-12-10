Soccer: Keisuke Honda's management to form kids team in U.S.

AC Milan midfielder Keisuke Honda's management company said Friday it is establishing a team for 6-14-year-olds in Los Angeles that will start next year.

The company secured a license to operate as a subsidiary organization from a club in California. Trials for the team will be held from Dec. 14-Jan. 25, 2017.

The company will create a training program for players that aim to play collegiate and professional soccer in the future.