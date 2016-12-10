12:44 10 December 2016
Soccer: Keisuke Honda's management to form kids team in U.S.
TOKYO, Dec. 10, Kyodo
AC Milan midfielder Keisuke Honda's management company said Friday it is establishing a team for 6-14-year-olds in Los Angeles that will start next year.
The company secured a license to operate as a subsidiary organization from a club in California. Trials for the team will be held from Dec. 14-Jan. 25, 2017.
The company will create a training program for players that aim to play collegiate and professional soccer in the future.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.