East Japan Railway line suspended since 2011 tsunami partially reopens

A 23-kilometer section of East Japan Railway Co.'s Joban Line reopened Saturday five years and nine months after the March 2011 quake and tsunami.

The reopened section runs between Soma Station in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, and Hamayoshida Station in Watari, Miyagi Prefecture, both in Tohoku in Japan's northeast, the region hardest hit by the disaster.

There are six stations on the section. Following severe damage from tsunami, three of the six -- Shinchi, Yamashita and Sakamoto stations -- were moved inland by up to 1.1 km.