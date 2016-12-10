Close

Kyodo News

December 10, 2016 15:42

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:56 10 December 2016

East Japan Railway line suspended since 2011 tsunami partially reopens

SENDAI, Dec. 10, Kyodo

A 23-kilometer section of East Japan Railway Co.'s Joban Line reopened Saturday five years and nine months after the March 2011 quake and tsunami.

The reopened section runs between Soma Station in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, and Hamayoshida Station in Watari, Miyagi Prefecture, both in Tohoku in Japan's northeast, the region hardest hit by the disaster.

There are six stations on the section. Following severe damage from tsunami, three of the six -- Shinchi, Yamashita and Sakamoto stations -- were moved inland by up to 1.1 km.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Dec 2016Philippines Senate approves membership in China-led AIIB
  2. 7 Dec 2016Annan laments rights abuses, lack of aid access in Myanmar's Rhakine
  3. 4 Dec 2016Iranian president slams U.S. Senate's approval of sanctions bill
  4. 7 Dec 2016U.S. envoy to visit Tokyo, Seoul for 3-way talks on N. Korea
  5. 7 Dec 2016Nepal remembers Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete