December 10, 2016 15:43

13:23 10 December 2016

3-way summit with China, S. Korea unlikely by year-end: Suga

TOKYO, Dec. 10, Kyodo

A planned trilateral summit between Japan, China and South Korea in Tokyo is unlikely to be held by the end of this year, Japan's top government spokesman said Saturday.

"The situation is becoming extremely tough for holding one within this year," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a speech in the capital, referring to the political turmoil in South Korea where President Park Geun Hye has had her presidency suspended by parliament.

Park was stripped of her powers on Friday after legislators voted to impeach the country's first female leader over corruption and abuse of power, with Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn taking over the reins of government as acting president.

