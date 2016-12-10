Close

Kyodo News

December 10, 2016 15:42

14:23 10 December 2016

IOC chief Thomas Bach wants lifetime ban for Russian dopers

LONDON, Dec. 10, Kyodo

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, said Friday he wants a lifetime ban for any Russian athletes or officials proven to have taken part in state-sponsored doping.

Bach was speaking after more than 1,000 Russian athletes in 30-plus summer and winter Olympic and Paralympic sports were implicated in a doping conspiracy in the second and final part of an independent report by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

"Professor McLaren's completed report demonstrates a fundamental attack on the integrity of sport," Bach said in a video statement on the IOC's website.

