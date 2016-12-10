Close

Kyodo News

December 10, 2016 18:43

17:32 10 December 2016

Japan SDF in S. Sudan may withdraw if security worsens: defense chief

TOKYO, Dec. 10, Kyodo

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada has said Self-Defense Forces personnel stationed in South Sudan to take part in U.N. peacekeeping operations could withdraw if the security situation deteriorates with a protracted gunfight.

"The situation could abruptly change so we will consistently gather necessary information for ensuring safety," Inada said in a recent interview with Kyodo News and other media before SDF members become ready Monday to perform their new task of rescuing U.N. staff and others in response to an urgent request.

Inada said she is "not concerned" about the new mission in line with Japan's new security legislation, which provides them with more leeway in the country's war-renouncing Constitution.

